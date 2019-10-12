Man shot in the leg by masked men in Newtownards

A 20-year-old man has been shot in the leg by masked men in Newtownards.

It happened at around 10pm on Friday night.

Detective Inspector Snoddy said: "We received a report around 10pm that a man who was walking in the vicinity of Sunderland Park, close to a play park, was dragged into an area nearby by two masked men and shot in the left leg.

"The attackers, who both wore dark clothing, subsequently fled.

"The victim, aged 20, was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment of his injury.

"This was a brutal attack for which there is no justification. There is no place for attacks such as this in our society.

"Our enquiries are at an early stage, however, we are treating this as a paramilitary-style attack and I want to appeal to anyone who has information which may assist our investigation to pick up the phone and tell us what you know.

"Were you in the area last night? Did you see what happened? If you have any information which may assist our enquiries, call detectives on 101, quoting reference number 2115 of 11/10/19.

Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."