Man shot in the leg in west Belfast

Police at the scene of an incident in the Divis Street area of west Belfast on June 27th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A man in his 30s has been shot in the leg in west Belfast.

He has since been taken to hospital following the incident, which occurred in the Divis Street area on Monday night.

The PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Alexander said: "It was reported just after 11.05pm that a man had been shot in the leg.

"Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and the victim, aged in his thirties, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

“This shooting is a clear violation of the victim’s human rights. Everyone has the right to live their life free from the threat of violence.

“There is no justification for this type of attack. Those responsible place not just the victim at risk, but also the wider community.”

Police are appealing for witnesses and further information.