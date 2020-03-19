Man shot in 'vicious and brutal' paramilitary-style attack in Derry

Magowan Park in Derry's Creggan Estate where a man in his thirties was shot. Credit: Martin McKeown

Police have hit out at the "vicious and brutal" paramilitary-style shooting of a man in Londonderry on Wednesday night.

Three masked men called to the door of a house in the Magowan Park area of Creggan at around 11pm and shot a male occupant in the leg.

The victim, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

Detective sergeant McLaughlin said: "This has all the hallmarks of a paramilitary-style shooting. It was a planned, vicious and brutal attack, which is completely unacceptable in today's society."

Sinn Fein Foyle MLA Karen Mullan condemned the shooting.

“There is no place for attacks like this in our society and those responsible are not representative of the local community," she said.

"This comes at a time when our medical staff are under intense pressure and the community is dealing with the biggest public health crisis it has ever faced.

“Whoever did this needs to listen to the people of the area and end these attacks immediately.”

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting has been urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference 2001 of 18/03/20.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man has been hospitalised after being attacked with a machete in Ballymena.

The incident, which police are treating as a paramilitary-style attack, happened in the Casement Street area of the town on Wednesday night.

Five masked men forced their way into an apartment at around 11.55pm and assaulted the occupant with a machete before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital for injuries to his head.

PSNI detective sergeant Peter Crothers said: "This was a vicious and brutal assault, which we are treating as a paramilitary-style attack at this time. We must all work together to bring those responsible to justice and stop this from happening to anyone else.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident, or has information they think could assist this investigation, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2041 of 18/03/20.”