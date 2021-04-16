Man shot multiple times in Derry gun attack

A police officer outside the house at Whitethorn Drive in Currynierin in Derry’s Waterside where a man was shoot several times in the legs. Picture Martin McKeown. 16.04.21

A man is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds to his legs after an incident in the Waterside area of Londonderry.

Shortly before 11pm on Thursday, it was reported that two men forced their way inside a house in Whitethorn Drive before shooting the male occupant.

Sinn Fein councillor Paul Fleming called on the local community to assist the police investigation.

“The shooting of a man in the Whitethorn Drive area of Currynierin was wrong and I condemn it," he said.

“This is the second such shooting in the city in a week. These attacks need to stop immediately.

“There is no place for these type of incidents in our society and those behind them need to realise that and go away.

“Anyone with information on what happened should bring it forward to the PSNI.”

On Tuesday night, a man in his 20s was shot in the leg in the Meenan Drive area of Londonderry in what police described as a paramilitary assault..

On Wednesday, a 21-year-old man was also hospitalised after another paramilitary style shooting in west Belfast on Wednesday evening with the victim sustaining a shotgun wound to the leg.

An investigation into the latest incident is now underway and detectives have urged anyone with relevant information to contact officers at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 2083 for April 15.

Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.