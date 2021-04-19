Man shot short time after police entered his Londonderry flat, say neighbours

Horrific: Police at the scene of the incident in Londonderry

Neighbours heard a single shot fired a short time after police entered a flat and became involved in a confrontation that has left a man in a critical condition in hospital.

CS spray was discharged and one shot fired during the confrontation inside the flat in Londonderry late on Saturday.

The man was shot in the chest while one of the officers suffered stab wounds to his head and arm during the incident in the Gobnascale area of Waterside.

The man, who is in his early 40s and lives alone in the second floor flat in Celandine Court, is understood to have made the call for assistance himself.

He remained in intensive care last night, while the police officer was released from hospital following treatment.

Neighbours described the time from when the police entered the flat at around 10.45pm on Saturday and hearing the shot as “short”.

Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson has launched an investigation, with members of her team called to the scene in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

Investigators remained at the scene for much of yesterday while a full forensic examination was carried out.

Northern Ireland Police Federation chair Mark Lindsay said the incident is more proof the roll out of less lethal Tasers needs to be stepped up. The PSNI has approximately one Taser for every 23 officers, according to a report published last year.

Mr Lindsay said he hopes the officer injured in the “horrific incident” makes a speedy recovery.

“In what was a frightening incident in Gobnascale, the officer sustained knife wounds to his head and arm and a man sustained a chest injury after a police firearm was discharged,” Mr Lindsay said, adding that the federation “will do all we can on his behalf during the Police Ombudsman’s investigation”.

“This incident is yet more proof of the need for the more widespread roll out of the less lethal Taser to deal with potentially life-threatening incidents.

“Tasers protect lives and prevent injuries and rather than viewing it as a further erosion of civil liberties, it should be seen as a preferable option to the use of firearms.”

A Police Ombudsman spokesman said: “Our investigators are at the scene and are making enquiries to establish the circumstances of what happened.

“At this stage, we know that police went to the flat after receiving a call for assistance.

“There was then a confrontation during which one police officer sustained stab wounds and police discharged CS spray and a single gunshot.

“Police notified the Police Ombudsman’s on-call team about the incident, and our investigators have been making enquiries at the scene.”

Foyle MLA Martina Anderson said she was “shocked” that a man had been “shot and wounded by police following a call-out to a home in the Waterside”.

The MLA added that it was “necessary” to find out exactly what happened from when the man called for help and how it happened that both CS spray was used and a live round discharged.

She said the PSNI “needs to provide the public with a full explanation about this shooting”.

Foyle MP Colm Eastwood described the reports of the stabbing and shooting as “deeply worrying”.

“There needs to be a thorough investigation into this incident by the Police Ombudsman.

“I would encourage everyone involved to cooperate with the Ombudsman’s office as they investigate these troubling circumstances,” Mr Eastwood said.

UUP Alderman Darren Guy added: “Hopefully, the injured parties will make a full recovery.

“I would appeal for calm at this time to allow for a proper investigation to take place unabated.”