Man shot through front door of Coleraine home 'stable' in hospital

Police at the scene of a shooting incident in the Churchlands Road area of Coleraine on November 24th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A man shot through the door of his Coleraine home is in a stable condition in hospital.

Police said officers were called to a property in Churchlands Road on Tuesday evening following a shooting incident.

Detective Sergeant Wallace described it as a brutal attack with no justification.

"At about 10.30pm, it was reported that a male occupant aged in his 30s heard a knock at the front door of his house," he said.

"The man did not open the door and it was then that two shots were fired through the door and struck the man.

"He has been taken to hospital for his injuries.

"Two men were seen leaving the area and heading towards the Winston Way area following the incident.

"Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.

"There is no place for attacks such as this in our society."

"Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting reference number 1947."

The independent unionist MLA and former justice minister Claire Sugden added: "An attack of this nature is unwelcome and never justified. Local people are worried. Young families and older people live here -this affects the entire community. PSNI are continuing to investigate. Any info call police 101."