Man smashes windows with hammer in ‘racist hate crime’

A man has been seen smashing windows with a hammer in Ballymena in what police are treating as a racially-motivated hate crime.

At approximately 2am on Monday, police received reports that windows at a number of houses in the Larne Street area had been smashed.

The suspect has been described as being of stocky build and was wearing dark shorts and an orange top.

A PSNI spokesman said officers will increase patrols and engage with the community.

“I want to reassure the community that police take reports of this nature extremely seriously,” he said.

“We will being increasing patrols in the area and will continue to liaise with community representatives and partnership organisations to address the issue.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe in their home. I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this attack, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other footage, to contact police immediately.

“Additionally, I would ask that anyone who has any concerns around this type of behaviour report them to police. When you report crime, we can take steps to stop it.

“You can ring us on 101, report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport, or speak directly to your Neighbourhood Policing Team.”