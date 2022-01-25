Man ‘spoken to’ by Belfast police after disruption on flight from Lanzarote

A man has been escorted off a plane and spoken to by police after arriving in Belfast International Airport on a flight which landed on Tuesday evening.

It follows a disruption on a Jet2 flight from Lanzarote to Belfast.

Airport police in Belfast were called to the aircraft at 6pm at the request of crew onboard the flight.

A spokesperson for Belfast International Airport said: “A disruptive passenger was removed from the aircraft and spoken to by Airport Police.”

No arrest of any passenger took place.

A spokesperson for Jet2.com and Jet2 holidays said: “Our Lanzarote to Belfast International flight was met on arrival by airport police yesterday evening, who offloaded a disruptive passenger.

“We would like to thank our highly trained crew for their handling of the situation, and we would also like to apologise to customers for any inconvenience or upset that this caused.

“As a family friendly airline, we take a zero-tolerance approach to disruptive behaviour.”