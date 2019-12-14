Man stabbed after fight in Belfast- one in custody

The incident happened in Northwick Drive in Ardoyne.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested following a stabbing incident in Belfast.

Shortly before 6.30am on Saturday police received a report of a man being stabbed on Northwick Drive in the Ardoyne area.

It is believed the injured male was out in the street when he was approached by an unknown male.

A fight took place and the unknown male pulled out a knife.

The injured man was stabbed twice. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The arrested man was later released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Sergeant William Arnott said: "I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident to contact detectives at Musgrave PSNI Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 366 14/12/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."