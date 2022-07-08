Man stabbed and struck with brick during Co Down attack

A man has been stabbed and hit on the head with a brick while out walking in Co Down.

The victim, aged in his 20s, was targeted in the Fourth Avenue area of Newry at around 6am on Friday.

He was taken to hospital following the incident.

Police are appealing for information.

Detective Inspector Johnston said: “At around 6am, it was reported that a man in his 20s was walking along the street when he was attacked by an unknown male who was armed with a knife.

"It is also believed the male was struck on the head with a brick during the incident.

"The man was treated in hospital for stab wounds and remains in a stable condition.

“Our enquiries are continue to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 317 08/07/22.”