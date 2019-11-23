Man stabbed during south Belfast mugging

A man was stabbed during a mugging in south Belfast in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police are investigating after the incident on University Street at around 4.20am.

Two men approached the victim and assaulted him, during the assault he was stabbed once in the thigh.

The men made off with the victim's wallet. He is currently in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries.

The first man was described as being aged in his late teens or early 20's, was of light to average build, and was wearing dark coloured jeans, light coloured trainers and a light coloured coat over a light hooded top which had the hood up.

The second man was also aged in his late teens or early 20's, and of light to average build, and wore dark tracksuit bottoms with stripes down the legs, white trainers and a dark coloured hooded jacket with the hood up.

Police have appealed for information.

"The two males walked along University Street towards the Ormeau Road after the incident. Did you see these men? Can you help police with their enquiries? If so, please contact detectives at Musgrave on 101 and quote reference number 312 23/11/19," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."