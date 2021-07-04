Man stabbed in chest during gang assault in Coleraine

A man in his 20s has been attacked by a gang of people in Coleraine on Sunday morning.

Police said the man suffered suspected stab wounds to his chest and slash wounds to his face. He also suffered an injury to his shoulder and had to attend hospital for his injuries.

The incident happened at around 3.20am in the vicinity of the Bushmills and Artillery Road in the Co Londonderry town.

PSNI Detective Inspector McKenna said: “This was a particularly nasty attack which has left the victim, who is aged in his twenties, with a number of injuries.

“Our officers have been at the scene, conducting enquiries, as we work to establish what happened, who was involved and a motive for this despicable attack.

“If you were travelling on Artillery Road/Bushmills Road from around 2.30am and witnessed anything unusual, or if you have information about this assault, I would appeal to you to call us on 101, quoting reference number 434 of 04/07/21.

“A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”