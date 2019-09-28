Man stabbed in chest in early morning attack in north Belfast

A man has been stabbed in the chest in an early morning attack at a house in north Belfast.

It happened in Strathroy Park just before 5am on Saturday morning.

The 46-year-old sustained a wound to his chest when he was attacked by another man.

He has been taken to hospital where he is undergoing treatment for his injury which, although serious, is not thought to be life threatening.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or who can assist police in locating the suspect is asked to contact detectives at Musgrave CID by calling 101 and quoting reference 276 28/09/19.