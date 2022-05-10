Man stabbed in chest in north Belfast

A man is in hospital after he was stabbed in the chest at Queen Victoria Gardens in north Belfast.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested after the incident shortly before midnight on Monday.

The 39-year-old remains in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

The injured man’s injuries are not thought to be life threatening at this time.

Officers remain at the scene conducting further enquiries and would ask anyone with information that can assist their investigation to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1982 09/05/22.