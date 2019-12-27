Man stabbed in head during Belfast Christmas Eve burglary

A vicious Christmas Eve assault where burglars attempted to steal money from a man's home has been condemned.

The victim (46) received stab wounds to his head and body during the ordeal and was also left with broken ribs and a broken collarbone. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

It happened shortly after 11pm on Tuesday in north Belfast.

The man answered the front door of his Atlantic Avenue home and three men wearing balaclavas, armed with knives, entered.

They then brought the victim into his flat and demanded money before assaulting him.

Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: "He received stab wounds to his head and body, which were not believed to be life threatening.

"He also received fractured ribs and a fractured collarbone during the assault.

"He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

"This was a brutal assault of a man in his home. Although he was not seriously injured, he was left very badly shaken following this ordeal."

Sinn Fein councillor JJ Magee condemned the attack.

"Last night [Tuesday] three men carried out a savage knife attack on a man living in the Newington area of Belfast," he said.

"This is a brutal attack that follows the horrific murder of two residents in Kinnaird Close not far away.

"Fortunately this time there was no loss of life.

"I am appealing to all with any information that can help the investigation of this horrible crime to come forward and assist the PSNI."

Meanwhile, detectives are also investigating a spate of eight burglaries and attempted burglaries in Conlig and Bangor on Christmas Day.

Houses on Stonebridge Lane and Stonebridge Avenue in Conlig were targeted along with two properties in the Ashbury Road and Ashbury Avenue area in Bangor, two on the Silverbirch Road as well as homes at Marlo Crescent and Lord Wardens Crescent.