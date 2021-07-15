Man stabbed in head in Belfast home attack

Teen held at knifepoint in separate incident

A man was stabbed in the head in an attack in west Belfast.

The 58-year-old was set upon in a home in Norglen Parade at around 8pm on Wednesday.

As well as injuries to his head, he was also slashed in the wrist. He was taken to hospital after the incident.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He remains in police custody.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident a teenager was held at knifepoint in a street robbery in the city.

It happened around 8.30pm in the Athol Street area.

Detective Sergeant Eric Fairfield said: “It was reported the victim, aged in his late teens, had earlier stopped to speak with these two males to ask for directions. He then walked with them from Great Victoria Street, along Grosvenor Road, Durham Street and onto Athol Street where he was threatened at knifepoint by the suspects.

"The suspects made off with a sum of cash and headed towards College Square North.

"One of the suspects is described as being in his mid-twenties, approximately 6’ tall with short, black hair and wore a blue hooded top and grey bottoms. The second man is described as being aged in his 30s and approximately 5' 10" tall, and had what was described as a ‘dirty grey’ beard, and wore a black jumper, grey shorts and a grey cap.

"This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim and while, fortunately, he has not sustained any injuries, he has been left badly shaken.”

Police are appealing for both incidents and can be contacted on 101.