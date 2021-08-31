Man stabbed in leg in Ballymena attack

A man has been stabbed in the leg in Ballymena.

It happened in the Staffa Drive area at around 1.30am.

Police said a man aged in his 30s was approached by a second man who then assaulted him and stabbed him in the leg.

He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

