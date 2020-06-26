Man stabbed in neck in Belfast murder attempt

Police at the scene of an attempted murder in the Donegall Quay area of Belfast on June 26th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A man has been stabbed in the neck in Belfast.

Police are treating the attack as attempted murder.

Emergency services descended on the scene at Donegall Quay close to the Big Fish at around 9.30pm on Thursday.

The area remained under investigation on Friday morning.

Detective Sergeant O’Flaherty said: “Police received a report that a man had been stabbed in the neck on Donegall Quay close to the Big Fish. The man was taken to hospital for treatment where his condition is described as critical.

“Police enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist our investigation to contact detectives in Musgrave Police Station.

"The area around Donegall Quay would also have been busy at that time and I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area and who may have seen something that could help the investigation to please call 101, quoting reference 2243 25/06/20.

“You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”.