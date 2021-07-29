Man stabbed in neck in Derry attack

A man has been stabbed in the neck in an attack in Londonderry.

The incident happened in the Meadowbank Avenue area of the city shortly before 4am on Thursday.

The man was taken to hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information following a stabbing incident in the Meadowbank Avenue area of Derry/Londonderry in the early hours of this morning.

"Shortly after 4am, a report was received that a man had been found with a stab wound to his neck.

"Anyone who may have any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 177 of 29/07/21.

“A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”