Man stabbed in the back in east Belfast

A man who was stabbed in the back in east Belfast on Sunday afternoon is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

It is not believed the injuries are life-threatening at this time. It was reported that a man was approached by an unknown male on the Belmont Road shortly before 5.30pm and stabbed once in his back.

The man was taken to hospital following the incident where he remains. An investigation into the incident is ongoing and detectives would ask anyone with any information to contact them at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 1638 31/10/21.