Man stabbed in the face in Newry attack

The victim was taken to Daisy Hill Hospital for treatment

A man was stabbed in the face in Newry. Pic Newraypics.com

Police are appealing for information after a man was stabbed several times in the face in Co Down.

The victim was found in the Stream Street area of Newry on Friday morning.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) notified police just before 5.45am of a report that the male aged in his 20s had been attacked.

A spokesperson for the NIAS said they received a 999 call and dispatched one emergency crew to the scene.

Following assessment and initial treatment, the male was taken to Daisy Hill Hospital.

Inspector Alastair Macdonald described it as a “particularly vicious” attack.

“He had sustained several stab wounds to his face and was taken to hospital by colleagues from the ambulance service, where he is currently receiving treatment to injuries,” he said.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and I am appealing to witnesses, or anyone with information, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 200 of 05/02/21.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org