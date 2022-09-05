Man stabbed ‘multiple times’ in north Belfast attack

Police are appealing for information after a stabbing in north Belfast.

The scene on Kinnaird Street in north Belfast where police are investigating a stabbing incident in the early hours of Monday morning. Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 5th September 2022

A man has been stabbed a number of times in north Belfast.

Detectives are appealing for information following a stabbing in the early hours of Monday morning, September 5.

At approximately 2.30am, police received a report that a man had been stabbed multiple times in the Kinnaird Street area.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “He was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 152 of 05/09/22.”

