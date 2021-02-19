Man stabbed multiple times in 'vicious' Belfast attack

A man is currently in hospital after being stabbed multiple times during an attack in east Belfast in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police are investigating a serious assault after they received a report of the incident at around 12:15am.

The victim was set upon by three men, stabbed several times in the back and beaten around the head in an alleyway in the vicinity of Clandeboye Street and Epworth Street.

Police and the ambulance service attended the scene and the victim, aged in his forties, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

One suspect is described as being approximately 35-years-old, while the other two are thought to be aged around 16.

All three suspects wore tops with hoods that were pulled up, and wore scarves covering part of their faces.

East Belfast MLA Robin Newton said the incident was yet another brutal attack in the area.

A man has been stabbed multiple times. Photo: Pacemaker

“Those who carried out this vicious attack, two of whom are thought to be teenagers, must be condemned by all right thinking people. There can be no place in our society for such actions," the DUP MLA said.

"The PSNI need support from all sections of our community to stop this level of thuggery. I would appeal to anyone who has even the smallest piece of information to help by bring those responsible to justice by contacting the non-emergency 101 number."

Local Alliance councillor Michelle Kelly also condemned those responsible.

“I am shocked at the incredibly brutal nature of this attack. Knives have no place on our streets and are a danger to everybody including those who carry them," she said.

“My thoughts go out to the victim. I hope he will be able to make a recovery from the serious injuries he has sustained.

“I urge anyone with information on this incident to contact police about it immediately.”

PSNI Detective Sergeant Dave Verner described the attack as "nasty and vicious" and said the victim sustained injuries to his back and his head.

"Enquiries to establish exactly what occurred and why are underway and I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area, shortly after midnight and witnessed the attack, or who saw any suspicious activity, to call our detectives at Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 22 of 19/02/21," he said.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.