Man stabbed ‘number of times’ in New Lodge area of north Belfast

ARV and paramedics attend an incident at Finn House, Queens Parade in north Belfast on May 17, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

ARV and paramedics attend an incident at Finn House, Queens Parade in north Belfast on May 17, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

ARV and paramedics attend an incident at Finn House, Queens Parade in north Belfast on May 17, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

ARV and paramedics attend an incident at Finn House, Queens Parade in north Belfast on May 17, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

ARV and paramedics attend an incident at Finn House, Queens Parade in north Belfast on May 17, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

PSNI armed response units and paramedics attend an incident at Finn House, Queen's Parade in north Belfast on Tuesday morning. Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph.

A man in his 30s was stabbed “a number of times” in an incident in the New Lodge area of north Belfast in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

An armed response unit was sent into the area to deal with the incident and was pictured patrolling the scene.

The PSNI is appealing for information in relation to the stabbing which took place in the victim’s flat in Queen’s Parade around 12.20am.

The man was taken to hospital by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) where he is currently receiving treatment.

ARV and paramedics attend an incident at Finn House, Queens Parade in north Belfast on May 17, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “At approximately 12.20am, police received a report that a man, aged in his 30s had been stabbed following an incident in his flat in Queen’s Parade.

“Officers and colleagues from the NIAS attended the scene, and the man, who had been stabbed a number of times, was taken to hospital, where he is currently being treated for his injuries.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area at the time of the attack or anyone who may have CCTV that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact detectives in Musgrave on 101 quoting reference 23 of 17/05/22.”

Sinn Fein councillor JJ Magee condemned the stabbing.

“These brutal attacks have a severely damaging impact on our local community and the entire city and must stop immediately,” he stated.

“Anyone with information about this stabbing should bring it forward to the police immediately.”

Information regarding the incident can also be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The NIAS has been contacted for a response.