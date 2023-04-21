Man stabbed with screwdriver during attack in north Belfast

A man has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed with a screwdriver in north Belfast.

Police have said they received a report at 4.50pm this afternoon (Friday) that a man had been assaulted and stabbed in the Skegoneil Avenue area.

He was later taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

A police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances. Anyone with any information is asked to call Police on 101 and quote reference 1624 of 21/04/23.”