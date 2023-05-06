Man struck on the head with metal bar during west Belfast assault

The incident took place last weekend and was reported to police on Friday.

Detectives are appealing for information after a man was struck on the head and beaten with a metal bar last weekend.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: "It was reported on Friday, May 5, that around 8pm on Sunday, April 30, two men were walking in the Culmore Gardens area when they were attacked from behind.

"It was reported that one of the men was struck on the head and fell to the ground, where he was further struck with a heavy object, believed to be a metal bar. He sustained a number of serious injuries, requiring hospital treatment.

"When the second man intervened, he was struck on the arm. He sustained an injury which is not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

"It is believed that the suspect was accompanied by a number of other males at the time of the assault.

"Our enquiries are at an early stage and we would be keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other video footage.”