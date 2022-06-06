Man suffered heart attack after arsonist targeted his home in north Belfast

Image of the house that was attacked at Estoril Park.

A man has been taken to hospital for treatment after suffering a heart attack when his north Belfast home was attacked with a petrol bomb.

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a petrol bomb attack at a property in Estoril Park, Ardoyne, on Sunday.

Police received a report at approximately 11.50pm that a petrol bomb had been thrown at the front window of the property.

The fire was extinguished and scorch damage caused to the window frame.

Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly condemned the attack as “reckless”.

The North Belfast MLA said: “The petrol bomb attack on a home in Estoril Park in Ardoyne last night could have caused serious injury or death and I condemn it.

“This was a reckless attack and in the aftermath a man in the house suffered a heart attack and was taken to hospital.

“There is absolutely no place in society for these actions, those responsible have shown a total disregard for the local community.

SDLP Councillor Paul McCusker said: “At midnight last night a home in Estoril Park was petrol bombed leaving the resident in hospital and his family frightened.

"The family are looking anyone with information or seen anything to share it. Terrifying experience for the resident.”

Mr Kelly further appealed: “I am appealing for anyone with information on this attack to bring it forward to the police.”

The PSNI’s investigation is underway and it has asked anyone who was in the area or who may have noticed any suspicious activity or has dashcam footage that can assist to contact 101 quoting reference number 2173 05/06/22.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org