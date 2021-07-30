Man suffers broken hip after being assaulted with a strimmer in Londonderry

A man in his 60s has been left with a broken hip and injuries to his head and hands after being attacked with a strimmer in Londonderry.

The assault happened on the Glenshane Road in the city on Thursday evening.

Police said the victim was attacked by an unknown male armed with the strimmer.

Police are appealing for information in relation to the assault.

PSNI Sergeant Breen said: “Shortly after 9:50pm, it was reported that a man in his 60’s was attacked by an unknown male with a strimmer.

“The male received injuries to his head and hands and suffered a broken hip after falling during the incident.

“We would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or who may have any information that could assist us with our enquiries, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1908 of 29/07/21.

“A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”