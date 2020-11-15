Man suffers broken nose and loses two teeth following Derry attack

A man in his 20s suffered a suspected broken nose and lost two teeth after being attacked by a gang in Londonderry on Saturday, police have said.

Police received a report that, between 3pm and 4pm, the victim was driving in the Skeoge Road area when he was stopped by a group of up to 20 men.

The driver-side door of the victim's car was opened and he was repeatedly punched in the face while the gang attempted to pull him from the vehicle.

He managed to flee his attackers but suffered a suspected broken nose and lost two teeth in the assault. The windscreen of the car was also smashed and its tyres were slashed.

Detective Sergeant Gavin McLaughlin said: "This was an appalling attack which left the victim, who is aged in his twenties, in an extremely distressed and shaken state.

"Our enquiries are continuing this morning, and we are working to establish a motive for this brutal attack.

"I am appealing to anyone who was on Skeoge Road yesterday and witnessed this incident to get in touch with detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 1387 of 14/11/20."

A report can be online here. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.