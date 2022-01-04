Man suffers gunshot wound to leg following Dungiven shooting

A man has sustained a gunshot wound to his leg following a shooting incident in Dungiven on Tuesday evening.

Police said the shooting incident took place at a house in the Finvola Park area of the town at around 9pm.

They said the man suffered the injury after a number of shots were fired through the front door of the house.

The PSNI said the man has been taken to hospital for treatment.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Enquiries are at a very early stage and officers would ask anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, to call police in Coleraine on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1545 04/01/22, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”