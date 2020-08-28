Man suffers head injury after being hit with bottle during Belfast burglary

A man has suffered a head injury after being hit with a bottle during an aggravated burglary in south Belfast on Friday morning.

Three men have been arrested following the burglary in the Agincourt Avenue area.

Police said just after 2.15am, a number of males forced their way into the property and assaulted four victims. One of the victims sustained a head injury, after being struck with a bottle.

Three males, aged 19, 23 and 26, were later arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and inflicting grievous bodily harm.

They remain in custody, assisting police with their enquiries.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Fairfield said the men were arrested in the Downpatrick area following the assistance of local officers.

“Enquiries continue, and anyone with information is asked to get in touch on 101 quoting reference number 115 of 28/08/20," he said.

"Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."