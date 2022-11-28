Man suffers head injury in attack by masked gang in west Belfast home

A man has been treated for a head injury after being attacked by a gang of masked men in west Belfast.

It happened just before 8pm on Saturday night inside a house in the Sliabh Dubh View area.

One of the three men who entered the property was armed with a knife.

A PSNI spokesperson said the occupant was assaulted before the assailants made off in a red Volkswagen Golf.

“The victim was taken to hospital for treatment for a head injury,” they said.

“One man was later arrested on suspicion of common assault and aggravated burglary, he has since been released on bail following questioning to allow for further enquiries.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area or who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1620 of 26/11/22.”