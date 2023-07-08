Man suffers serious ear injury in south Belfast assault

A man suffered a serious injury to his ear after an early-morning assault in South Belfast.

Police have arrested another male following the incident in the Ormeau Road area.

The PSNI said officers received a report shortly after 6.45am of an altercation between two men in the area.

“On the arrival of police, one of the men was found to have sustained a serious injury to his left ear,” a spokesperson said.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries. A man, aged 32, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

“Whilst being transported to custody, the man spat in a police vehicle and was found to be in possession of suspected herbal cannabis.

“He was further arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of a Class B controlled drug.”

The man remains in custody at this time, assisting officers with their enquiries.

The PSNI said: “Our investigation is underway and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dash-cam, CCTV or other video footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 434 of 08/07/23.”