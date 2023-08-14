Man suffers serious facial injuries after assault by multiple assailants in Co Londonderry

A man suffered serious facial injuries after being attacked by multiple assailants in Coleraine on Saturday.

Four men were arrested in relation to the incident but have since been released on bail.

Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “Police received a report shortly after 10.50am that a man had been assaulted by a number of other men in the Heights area of the town.

“The victim, aged in his 20s, sustained serious facial injuries as a result of the attack and required medical treatment.

“Officers subsequently arrested four men on suspicion of a number of offences in relation to the assault.

“They have since been released on police bail to allow for further enquires while the investigation continues.”

Police have asked that anyone with information contact them via 101.