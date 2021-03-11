Man suffers serious facial injuries after Lisburn assault

A 32-year-old man has been arrested following the serious assault on the Belfast Road area of Lisburn.

A 41-year-old man in Lisburn has suffered serious facial injuries after an assault on Thursday.

Detectives said the victim was attacked on the Belfast Road around 2.20pm by a man who exited a small black car.

A 32-year-old arrested following the attack has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and threats to kill.

He is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Friday, March 12. As is normal, procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.