Man suffers serious head injuries in 'brutal' Derry attack

A man has been left with serious head injuries after an attack in Londonderry on Sunday afternoon.

Police described it as a "brutal" attack on a defenceless man.

The victim aged in his 30s was set upon in the Carlisle Road area by a number of men. He was punched and kicked a number of times.

He was rushed to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast following the incident and remains in the Intensive Care Unit on Monday in a critical condition.

Three men, aged 17, 34 and 38, have been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and are to appear in court on Tuesday, May 6.

A 27-year-old man arrested earlier on suspicion of grievous bodily harm has been released unconditionally.

Detective Inspector Adrian Burns said: “This was a brutal attack on a defenceless man and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area on Sunday afternoon and witnessed the assault, or saw a group of males in the area of the steps between Carlisle Road and John Street, to contact detectives in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 1296 3/5/20.

"Alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”