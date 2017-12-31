Man suffers serious head injuries in late-night assault BelfastTelegraph.co.uk A man has been left with serious head injuries following an attack in Newtownards on Saturday night. https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/man-suffers-serious-head-injuries-in-latenight-assault-36447352.html https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/article36447351.ece/135d0/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-b66b1d1b-a6b3-4641-a487-b7df8b129883_I1.jpg

A man has been left with serious head injuries following an attack in Newtownards on Saturday night.

The man was kicked and punched by two unknown males in Regent Street at around 10.20pm.

He is receiving hospital treatment for a serious head injury, Detective Constable Clare Killen said.

Police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone who may have seen suspicious people or vehicles in the Regent Street, Lodge Lane or West Street areas before or after the incident, to come forward.