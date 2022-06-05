Man suffers ‘serious’ injuries after assault by gang of nine in Newtownards

A man in his 20s has suffered serious injuries following an assault in Newtownards in the early hours of Sunday morning involving nine people.

The attack happened at a property just before 1.25am in the Movilla Road area.

Police said the attackers arrived in two vehicles and when the victim left the house he was assaulted by the gang.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Cargin said” “It was reported just before 1.25am that a male had been seriously assaulted in the Movilla Road area.

“He was inside a property in the area at the time when up to nine people are believed to have arrived in two vehicles.

“The victim, who is aged in his twenties, exited the property, where he was assaulted, sustaining serious injuries. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, including dashcam or other footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 176 of 5/6/22.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”