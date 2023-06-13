Man suffers skull fractures and broken nose following Co Londonderry assault

A man has suffered skull fractures and a broken nose following a report of a serious assault in Coleraine on Sunday.

The man (aged in his 30s) was reported to have been approached by three men shortly after midnight on Sunday morning at Maple Drive.

One of the men was then reported to have struck the man causing him to lose consciousness.

The injured man received hospital treatment following the incident for two fractures to his skull, a broken nose and cuts requiring nine stitches.

Police have asked that anyone with information contact them via 101.