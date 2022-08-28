Man suffers slash injuries to his face and 43-year-old arrested following Co Tyrone incident

A man in his 30s has suffered slash wounds to his face after an assault in Co Tyrone on Sunday.

Police said the man was attacked at a house in the Victoria Road area of Ballymagorry at around 5am.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Galbraith said: “It was reported to police that a man in his 30s had been assaulted at a house in the area at around 5am. The male was taken to hospital and treated for slash wound injuries to his face following the incident.

“A 43 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He is currently assisting police with their enquiries.

“This assaulted occurred in the centre of the village of Ballymagorry and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 483 28/08/22. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

" You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”