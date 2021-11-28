Man suffers stab wounds and bruising in Enniskillen assault

A man has been arrested after a stabbing incident in Enniskillen.

The male victim also suffered bruising to his face, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police believe several men were involved in the attack, which happened in the Derrin Road area of Enniskillen on Saturday night.

Detective Sergeant Reid said: “Police responded to a report of a man having sustained a stab wound to his wrist at approximately 11.30pm last night.

“The victim had also sustained multiple bruising to his face.

“Our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene and treated the victim for his injuries, which are not life-threatening.

“A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in police custody at this time.

“We believe that several other men were involved in this attack.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 2091 27/11/21.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org