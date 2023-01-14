Man suffers suspected broken jaw in ‘vicious’ east Belfast assault

Investigating detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Officers are appealing for information following a report of an assault in east Belfast (PA)

Police are appealing for information after a man suffered serious head injuries in east Belfast on Friday night.

The incident took place on the Beersbridge Road area between 1am and 2am, where it is believed three men carried out a “vicious” assault.

The injured man, aged in his 20s, suffered a suspected broken jaw.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “It was reported that sometime between 1am and 2am, a man, aged in his twenties, was assaulted by three men in the Beersbridge Road area.

“The victim sustained serious head and facial injuries, including a suspected broken jaw and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Our enquiries are ongoing into this vicious assault and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other video footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 275 of 13/1/23.”

People can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form on the PSNI website, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.