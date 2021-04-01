Man sustains broken nose and fractured eye socket in east Belfast attack

A man suffered various injuries after he was attacked by a number of males in east Belfast on Wednesday.

Police are investigating the assault which occurred at Ravenhill Avenue around 8pm.

It was reported that the male, aged in his thirties, was attacked by the gang as he was walking along the area.

The man sustained a broken nose, a fracture to an eye socket and other cuts and bruising as a result of the incident.

Detective Sergeant Natalie Moore said: “Our enquiries into this vicious attack are ongoing and I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or was travelling in the area and may have dashcam footage to contact detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 1975 31/03/21, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”