Man sustains head injuries during ‘savage attack’ with golf clubs in Co Tyrone

Police are appealing for information on the attack which happened in Sion Mills.

A man has been injured after being beaten with golf clubs during “a savage attack” in Co Tyrone.

Three men forced their way inside the property in the village of Sion Mills just before 9.15am on Wednesday.

The occupant of the house on Primrose Park sustained wounds to his head and face during the attack which lasted for 15 minutes.

The victim was treated at the scene after the assailants fled.

PSNI detective inspector Finlay said “this was a terrifying ordeal for the victim in what appears to have been a savage attack.”

“We're working to establish what happened, who was involved and a motive and we appeal to anyone who was in the area this morning, prior to or around 9am and saw anything suspicious to call us.

“We're also keen to hear from anyone who saw a grey-coloured Mercedes in the area around this time, or captured its movements on their dash cam.”

Witnesses should contact 101, quoting reference number 422 of 06/07/22.