Man sustains head injury after male forces entry to Antrim flat

Police have appealed for information in connection to the aggravated burglary

A man sustained a head injury after a male intruder forced entry to a flat in Antrim during an aggravated burglary on Saturday evening.

The incident took place at the property in Corbally Avenue around 5pm.

Police received a report that a male forced entry through the front door of a flat in the area and struck the male occupant of the flat a number of times.

The occupant managed to escape from the flat but sustained an injury to the back of his head as a result of the incident which later required treatment at hospital.

The intruder was described as being around 6 ft 4 inches tall, was wearing a dark coloured track suit and is believed to have been carrying a knife.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation is asked to call detectives in Antrim on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 776 10/10/21.

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.