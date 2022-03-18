Man sustains lacerations and bruises following attack in Newcastle

A man was subjected to a “serious assault” in Co Down during which he sustained a number of lacerations to his chest.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident in Newcastle on Thursday evening.

A PSNI officer said: “At approximately 11:15pm, officers received a report that a male had been assaulted in the Main Street area of the town, receiving a number of lacerations to his chest and cuts/bruising to his face.”

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have dash-cam footage or any other information that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number of 2122 of 17/03/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/