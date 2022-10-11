Man sustains multiple injuries after masked gang carry out ‘savage attack’ at north Belfast home

A man has sustained injuries to his arms, legs, face and head after what police called a “savage attack” in his north Belfast home.

Police said a number of masked men entered the home in Glenfarne Street armed with weapons and also smashed up the property causing significant damage.

The victim was treated by ambulance staff at the scene of the incident.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Young said: “Shortly after 8.30pm, it was reported that a number of masked men, armed with weapons, entered a property at Glenfarne Street, and assaulted a male occupant.

“The suspects then smashed up items in the house, causing substantial damage, before leaving the scene in a silver vehicle. It’s believed that they made off in the direction of the Crumlin Road.

“Our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the incident, as the occupant sustained injuries to his arms, legs, face and head as a result of the assault.

“Three of the men who entered the property were all said to have been wearing dark coloured woolly balaclavas and gloves.

“A fourth man was also described as being aged in his 40s, bald, and of slim build. He was said to be wearing a dark coloured zipped up jacket.”

Detective Sergeant Young continued: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim in what appears to have been a savage attack.

“We're working to establish what happened, who was involved and a motive, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and saw anything suspicious, to contact us.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 2001 of 10/10/22.”