Man sustains serious facial injuries after assault in Derry

A man has sustained serious facial injuries after a assault in Londonderry.

Police were called to an ongoing disturbance in the street at Bloomfield Park shortly before 1.30am on Saturday.

It is believed that one man was assaulted by a number of other men.

The victim, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment to facial injuries.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and taken into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 184 04/07/20.