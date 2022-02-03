Man sustains ‘serious facial injuries’ in Belfast city centre attack

Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted by a group of young males in Belfast city centre.

The incident occurred in the Castle Lane area on Friday, January 28, around 10.45pm.

It was reported that a man, aged in his thirties, had been assaulted by the unknown males.

The victim sustained serious facial injuries during the attack and required hospital treatment.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have video footage of any kind, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 2063 of 28/01/22.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport”

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org