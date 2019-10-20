Man sustains 'seven-inch gash' to the face after being beaten unconscious in Newry

A man has sustained a seven-inch gash to his face after being slashed and beaten until he was unconscious in Newry.

The 34-year-old victim was walking on Canal Street when a silver five door Volkswagen Golf pulled up alongside him at the Merchants Quay junction.

Two men got out of the vehicle, one of whom then slashed the victim across the face causing him to fall to the ground.

The assailants then kicked him while he lay on the ground causing him to lose consciousness.

The victim sustained a seven-inch gash to his face and a smaller slash wound to the upper arm as well as cuts and bruises.

Anyone who saw anything of the incident or who has information should contact police on 101 quoting reference 573 19/10/19.